Universal Orlando Desperately Needs a Change, Fans Say

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that are unlike anywhere else in the world.

Whether you’re visiting Universal Studios Florida and riding iconic attractions like E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts in Diagon Alley, The Simpsons Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, or heading next door to Universal’s Islands of Adventure to take on the Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, or The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, you’re sure to be thrilled.

Despite the number of offerings currently available, one Guest noted that Universal Studios Florida is “in desperate need” of another main attraction.

With Revenge of the Mummy closed down currently for refurbishment and Shrek 4-D shut down permanently with a rumored Minions attraction set to take its place, the Guest said that Universal Studios Florida is falling behind Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

“However, it’s still blatantly obvious now with Mummy closed and with Shrek closed that Studios needs some new attractions to keep up with IOA’s attractions,” User U/MailboxSlayer14 said on Reddit. “Obviously once Mummy comes back and whatever Minions ride comes to Shreks spot, this might change.”

While Universal Orlando hasn’t confirmed, the expectation is that a Minions-themed attraction and a Minions-themed cafe will be taking over the area in the coming years. With the Fear Factor Live show closed permanently, there have not been any announced plans for what might take over that area.

While it should be expected that Universal Orlando will likely add another attraction to Universal Studios Florida– or update a ride or two in the near future– it should be noted that the majority of effort and focus will be on the completion of the Epic Universe.

The Epic Universe, Universal’s newest theme park, is set to open in 2025 and will feature many exciting IPs, including a confirmed Super Nintendo World. Once Epic Universe is opened, we’d expect to hear more announcements about potential changes coming to the other theme parks in the future.

What change do you think needs to be made at Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments!