Entire Florida Theme Park Loses Power During Unexpected Incident

An unfortunate incident caused a popular theme park in Florida to lose all power.

With both Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, as well as SeaWorld residing in Florida, it is easy to forget about another very special theme park. LEGOLAND Florida offers Guests of all ages the ability to experience some amazing rides, attractions, and a space surrounded by everyone’s favorite brick-building system.

However, some of the fun stops when the entire Resort loses power which recently happened.

As shared by the official Twitter account for LEGOLAND Florida (@LEGOLANDFlorida), you can see an incident that caused the Resort to lose all power:

An incident outside of LEGOLAND Florida caused our Resort to lose power for a brief period of time this afternoon. Tampa Electric is already onsite repairing the damage, and we expect the situation to be resolved within an hour.

As of publishing this article, this was the last update from the Resort. Presumably, power is still out at the Resort but hopefully, it will be fixed soon. We are unsure what caused the outage but will update this story as more information comes out.

