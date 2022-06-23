Fans Force Disney To Remove ‘Lightyear’ TikTok

Lightyear (2022) tells the story of the real-life astronaut (Chris Evans) behind Andy’s favorite space ranger, Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), from Toy Story (1995).

The galactic hero landed in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Resort on June 17 to coincide with the film’s release. Some fans speculate that Disneyland Park’s Space Mountain will be rethemed to Lightyear!

Fan reactions to the character’s appearance were mixed, with some fans frustrated that Lightyear immediately got representation at Disneyland Park and others comparing Buzz Lightyear’s features to that of a Ken doll.

The official Disney Parks TikTok account shared a video of the space ranger saying, “To infinity and beyond!” However, eagle-eyed fans will notice that the TikTok has been removed.

A Disney Parks fan, @adventureanalisa on TikTok, posted a video speculating that she and other fans got the Buzz Lightyear TikTok removed:

“I’m pretty sure we single-handedly made the Disney Parks TikTok take down their Buzz Lightyear video,” she says in her TikTok.

According to Analisa, fans were inappropriately and flirtatiously directing comments at the Disneyland entertainment Cast Member portraying Buzz Lightyear.

“The comments were simping so hard, it’s gone,” she exclaims.

The Disney Parks account hasn’t posted an updated Lightyear TikTok or explained why they chose to delete the video.

More on Lightyear

Lightyear, directed by Angus MacLane, premiered in theaters on June 17 to mixed reviews and a $51 million opening weekend at the box office. From Disney:

From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure — the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. “Lightyear” follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo and Darby, and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind.

Have you met Buzz Lightyear at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments!