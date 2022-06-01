Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks Out on Will Smith’s Condition

More than two months have passed by since the incident that unfolded at the 94th Academy Awards between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

After Chris Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith got up from his seat and walked on stage to deliver a slap across the left jaw of Rock. He walked off stage and was visibly yelling at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your f***in’ mouth.” Just a matter of minutes after the incident unfolded, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard (2021). After receiving much criticism, Smith issued an apology and resigned from the Academy.

While Rock has made side jokes about the incident, none of the three involved in the incident have spoken directly about it. Today, Jada Pinkett Smith broke the silence to offer some incite on what her and her husband are up to, and to offer a plea to both Chris Rock and Will Smith.

“My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” Pinkett Smith said on the latest episode of her Red Table Talk series. “The state of the world today, we need ’em both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together.”

Since the incident, there have been rumors that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have considered divorce and a source close to the couple said they “barely speak.” At this point, neither has addressed those rumors publicly.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star made his Disney debut in Aladdin (2019) and the live-action blockbuster earned over $1 billion at the Hollywood box office. Though Disney has still been using content with Will Smith, it seems there might be a major change to his iconic role as Genie in the upcoming Aladdin 2 project, with Dwayne Johnson rumored to take over the role.

Several Will Smith projects have been canceled or postponed since the incident and Disney has not provided an official update to offer any clarity on if he will remain in the role or if the rumors of a replacement could be true.

