Guests Left Stranded, Dangling Mid-Air On Popular Theme Park Attraction

Thrill-seekers and families everywhere love visiting the various theme parks throughout the United States. From the Disney Parks to SeaWorld to Universal, there are various theme parks that each offer something unique.

Six Flags is another popular theme park, with locations in various states. When visiting Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, Guests were in for a surprise when they rode THE JOKER roller coaster.

THE JOKER is one of the newest coasters at Six Flags Great Adventure and takes Guests on a thrilling experience as they travel up a 12-story, 90-degree hill. The 4-D, free-fly coaster “wreaks havoc as you flip head-over-heels along the weightless journey”, per Six Flags.

When some Guests were riding THE JOKER, they came to a sudden stop while being suspended 12-stories in the air for several minutes. According to some TikTok users, the sensors went off so the workers had to stop the ride while they looked into what the issue was. Once they figured out the problem, they were able to restart the ride, sending Guests straight down the drop without any warning!

Six Flags Great Adventure describes THE JOKER as:

After heading straight up a 12-story, 90-degree hill, this 4-D, free-fly coaster wreaks havoc as you flip head-over-heels along the weightless journey. You will experience exhilarating leaps and dives along a horizontal plane, along with unexpected drops as you tumble from one level to the next. The wing seats amp up the pandemonium since you will experience all of this chaos with no track above or below – just the sky, ground and adjacent Great Lake churning around you!

