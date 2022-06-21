Drunk Guests Harass Disney Cast Member, Gets Kicked Out of Park

Walt Disney World and Disneyland are considered magical vacation spots, but sometimes unfortunate incidents still take place.

Over at Disney California Adventure in Disneyland Resort, two Guests reportedly got drunk and harassed a Cast Member.

In the following video, which was posted by TikTok user comolajennifer, two Guests are seen standing at the counter in Disney California Adventure, reportedly giving the Cast Member a hard time.

The video points out these two Guests were under the influence, but it is not clear what the Guests were doing to harass the Cast Member. It is, however, clear the Cast Member was annoyed at the situation.

The one Guest proceeded to pull their phone out and pretend to video the Cast Member. They were then seen being escorted out of the theme park.

One user, who was reportedly at the Park, commented on the video explaining the Guests placed a Mobile Order for alcohol but then got carded when they went to pick up the drinks:

Omg I was behind them! They got upset because they did a mobile order and then got carded😂😂😂

Another TikTok user commented on the video, writing:

Just a taste of their own medicine. As an ex cm I always hated when guests would do this to me or coworkers just to get whatever they wanted.

Please note that Disney Cast Members and security officials are always at the theme parks in order to maintain a safe environment as much as possible. If you ever witness activity such as a fight or anything of this nature, or if you are ever concerned when visiting one of the Disney Parks, be sure to find the nearest Cast Member or report your issue with Guest Relations, located in each of the Disney Parks.