Intoxicated Naval Academy Grad Arrested After Attacking 3 Cast Members

Walt Disney World is considered the Most Magical Place on Earth, but sometimes unfortunate incidents still take place. A few years ago, a Naval Academy graduate and former football player was charged with attacking three Walt Disney World Cast Members at EPCOT. The Guest was intoxicated.

Orlando Sentinel reported the incident when it took place in 2013, explaining that Austin DeVan Hill, 23, of Pensacola was visiting EPCOT when he may have had a bit too much to drink. An argument of some sort broke out as Hill punched two male Cast Members in the head and stuck a female Cast Member with a plastic pipe when in an off-limits area.

According to their report:

Deputies said Hill appeared to be drunk as he resisted efforts to restrain him, yelled and made incoherent statements. He caused a major disturbance during Epcot’s annual International Food and Wine Festival, which attracts thousands of guests. At one point, Hill broke free while being escorted to the security office, fell to the concrete and injured his chin and face, the report said. The victims told deputies Hill entered a backstage office area in the East Innoventions attraction area when he punched Michael Connelly. He suffered a large gash to his forehead and was taken to Celebration Hospital for treatment. Hill then encountered cast member Timothy Beltley in the tunnels workers use to get around the theme park.

This is when the Guest punched Betley in the face prior to striking Jessica Brown, the female Cast Member, in the left cheek with a 3-foot-long PVC pipe.

According to the Navy Times and Orlando Sentinel, Hill graduated from the Naval Academy in 2012 and made the Dean’s List while attending. The 23-year-old was studying to become a Navy pilot and was also a long snapper on the football team.

Please note that Disney Cast Members and security officials are always at the theme parks in order to maintain a safe environment as much as possible. If you ever witness activity such as a fight or anything of this nature, or if you are ever concerned when visiting one of the Disney Parks, be sure to find the nearest Cast Member or report your issue with Guest Relations, located in each of the Disney Parks.