Guest Attacks Disneyland For Water Prices In The Heat

Disneyland Resort might be The Happiest Place On Earth, but it’s no secret that everything is a bit more expensive at the Disney Parks.

Guests have been complaining about the rising ticket, food, merchandise, and Resort costs for years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic began and Disney implemented the Genie+/Lightning Lane system at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort.

One Disneyland Guest has a specific bone to pick with The Walt Disney Company. An anonymous TikTok user (@user77392578107) shared a video of a woman drinking from a bottle of Smartwater at Disneyland, writing:

No bc why is Disneyland selling one water bottle for $10 when it’s 90 degrees outside and everyone is on the verge of dying from dehydration

Disneyland charges $5.50 plus tax for a large bottle of Smartwater and $3.50 plus tax for a smaller bottle of Dasani.

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts are located in some of the hottest parts of the country: Southern California and Central Florida. Now that it’s summer, it’s incredibly important to stay cool and hydrated on a magical Disney Park vacation.

Earlier this month, a water sommelier visited Downtown Disney and was shocked to find that Dasani is the only bottled water available for purchase at Disneyland Resort, save for a few locations that sell the large Smartwater bottles shown in the Guest’s video.

“There’s completely bland water where it has no character whatsoever, because, again, Dasani is nothing else than purified highly-processed tap water from the house of Coca-Cola,’” said Martin Riese, who received legal entry into the United States based on his unique water-tasting expertise. “So I said, ‘It’s not the Happiest Place on Earth. I think Disney’s the scariest place on earth when it comes to hydration.”

The Coca-Cola Company is the official beverage sponsor of the United States Disney Parks, serving beverages at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Coca-Cola also owns Smartwater.

Disneyland Resort offers water bottle refill stations around Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Park. Additionally, most quick-service food and beverage locations, including Starbucks, will give Guests a free cup of tap water if requested.

Do you buy water at Disneyland or bring your own? Let us know how you prefer to stay hydrated at the Disney Parks!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.