Disney Tears Up and Completely Replaces Park Scenery

At Disneyland, things are constantly changing and being updated. This not only ensures that there’s something new for Guests to experience but also acts as a way to keep the Parks and Resorts current and properly taken care of.

We see this all the time with various closures and refurbishments of rides, but the same goes for decoration and theming.

Recently, we saw Disneyland completely remove a lot of wildlife around the closed Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, with rumors spreading that a few trees were diseased. Now it appears that the Park is doing some work on another pad of vegetation.

See the tweet below from Mousekegamer (@Mousekegamer):

New in Tomorrowland- the grass at the entrance has been torn out overnight. Sign says “New Plants will soon be installed to display fresh Color.”

The Tomorrowland section of the Park features a ton of Disneyland history, with attractions such as Space Mountain as well as Star tours. The land also hosts the remnants of the beloved PeoplemOver, a slow-moving attraction that would take Guests on a journey throughout the land.

A photo was recently uploaded to Twitter showing off what exactly had been done to the space. See it below from 33_Wonderland (@33_Wonderland):

Here is the other planter.

