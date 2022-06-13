Disney Introduces “Waiting List” For Over-Crowded Parks

Anyone who has visited the Disney Parks and Resorts in the last two years will have surely noticed a lot of things have changed. With cut experiences, higher prices, and a brand-new replacement for Disney’s FastPass system, a Disney vacation is certainly a different beast than it used to be just a few short years ago.

One of the biggest changes came in the form of Park reservations. Guests used to purchase a Park ticket and head on into whatever Park they chose but now, things are quite different.

Now, Guests must purchase a Park ticket as well as make a specific reservation that guarantees their entry. Although the Parks are crowded, the Parks are still operating under a reduced capacity. At the moment, Disney will not release that number, but it is likely in the higher range as shoulder-to-shoulder crowds are back. Guests must still collect and obtain a Disney Park Pass to enter a theme park, and as we noted, those do not seem to be going anywhere soon as you can currently make Park Passes through to 2024.

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy participated in a Q&A session at the Morgan Stanley’s 2022 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. At the conference. McCarthy noted a few things that piqued the interest of many Disney fans. Aside from stating that character meet and greets would be returning soon, she also stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal.

Many Guests have voiced their frustrations and concerns about Disney’s Park reservation system but the issue is not exclusive to the American Disney Parks and Resorts. Disneyland Paris also has a reservation system which recently got a big change.

A “waiting list” is now a feature of this system starting today as you can see in a tweet shared by ED92 (@ED92Magic):

A waiting list feature has been added to the Annual Pass reservation system. When the parks are full, AP holders can join a waiting list and if the date becomes available then their registration will be confirmed automatically.

While not necessarily a solution to the issue of crowded Parks, we hope that this at least helps Guests get into the Resort.

How to register a date for your visit to the Disney Parks To register, simply follow the steps below and count down the days before the Big Day! Log in to your Disney Account or create a new account. Add your Ticket(s) and/or Pass(es) to your Disney Account. Choose your visit date (depending on the validity conditions of your Tickets or Pass(es) and subject to availability). You receive a registration confirmation e-mail. On the day, be ready to present your Ticket or Pass and your registration confirmation e-mail (printed or saved on your phone) to enter the Park(s).

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris soon?