Disney’s New Ultimate “FastPass” Could Cost You $150

All of the Disney Parks and Resorts across the world have undergone changes, updates, and renovations, each making them more accessible and exciting for future Guests. From new rides and attractions to delicious food options and limited-time events, it’s never a bad time to visit any of the Disney Parks.

One international Resort has been undergoing a few changes and will soon introduce a brand-new way to experience all the two parks have to offer.

One of the most recent updates to Disneyland Paris was the arrival of the paid “FastPass” service, Disney Premier Access, which launched last year. This is similar in function to Walt Disney World’s and Disneyland’s Genie service with prices ranging from €7 per Guest to €16 per Guest,

The selected rides and experiences cost the following, according to the official Disneyland Paris app:

Autopia: €7 per Guest

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast: €11 per Guest

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain: €16 per Guest

Star Tours: The Adventure Continues: €7 per Guest

Peter Pan’s Flight: €14 per Guest

Big Thunder Mountain: €16 per Guest

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror: €14 per Guest

Ratatouille: The Adventure: €14 per Guest

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril: €7 per Guest

Orbitron: €7 per Guest

Phantom Manor: €7 per Guest

Crush’s Coaster €16 per Guest

If you added all of these up, the total cost reaches €136 (approx. $146 USD) to experience the above attractions as part of the Disney Premier Access system. Needless to say, the “FastPass” service at Disneyland Paris is a costly endeavor, especially when bought after an already purchased theme park ticket.

Because of this, Disney is introducing a new way to essentially do what the Premier Pass does. As you can see in the post below shared by ED92 (@ED92Magic), Disneyland Paris is set to receive a big new upgrade to how Guests can plan their trip to the two Parks.

Disneyland Paris will launch Disney Premier Access Ultimate on June 9th. This service, starting from €90, will allow visitors to enjoy fast access to 12 of the most popular attractions in both parks.

Premier Pass Ultimate was announced a few months ago and is very similar to what we see here at Universal Studios with its Express Pass, a ticket option that allows Guests to bypass the standby line one time at all available attractions. The price ranges from €90 to €140 or approximately $96-$150 USD. This pass officially comes into play on June 9, 2022.

Attractions for the Ultimate option include: “Indiana Jones™ and the Temple of Peril, Autopia®, Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast, Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, Peter Pan’s Flight, Big Thunder Mountain, Phantom Manor, Crush’s Coaster, Ratatouille: The Adventure, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Cars ROAD TRIP.”

Disneyland Paris explains how to use the service:

Use 1 time on each available attraction

✔ Join the fast lane whenever you want – no time slots!

✔ Buy in advance or on the day

✔ Buy via the Disneyland Paris app, our website or holiday experts, or through selected partners

You can read more about how the new service works on the official Disneyland Paris website. As stated earlier, Disneyland Paris isn’t the only Disney Park to have a system like this. Disneyland and Walt Disney World recently introduced their Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane systems and Guests have been very vocal about how they feel about them.

Only time will tell how well these systems work in the future of Disney Resorts.

Are you visiting Disneyland Paris soon?