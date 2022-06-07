Guest Says Disney “Totally Stinks” After Being Unable to Easily Visit Resort Lounges

There are 32 hotels on the Walt Disney World Resort property outside Orlando, Florida. From campgrounds to deluxe Resort hotels, there’s a perfect match for every Guest!

Each Resort has its own unique theme and dining opportunities, meaning it’s common for Guests to travel to a Disney Resort hotel they’re not staying at for a meal or even a show, like Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campgrounds!

One Walt Disney World Guest was disappointed that they couldn’t continue their tradition of visiting different Resort lounges to have a drink during a recent visit. Reddit user u/Alarmed-Fondant wrote:

Are we not allowed to go to the lounges anymore if we are not staying at that resort? One of my favorite things was going to try the different lounges, have a drink and an app, talk to the CMs. You used to be able to drive in and just say to security you’re having a drink at such and such lounge.

Ever since Walt Disney World announced overnight Resort hotel parking fees in 2018, parking at a hotel has been more complicated. Guests with a dining reservation can park for free but technically must move their vehicle after two hours.

Walt Disney World Resort transportation is accessible to all Guests, so many Disney fans suggested this Guest park at their hotel or Disney Springs, where they can take a bus, Skyliner, or Monorail to the Disney Resort hotel of their choice. But the Guest was frustrated, writing:

Totally stinks. I get people may take advantage, but now that means have to park at Disney Springs or TT and bus which eats up so much time :/

Guests have been frustrated since Disney announced the Walt Disney World Resort hotel parking fees, especially when they raised the price just one year later. It’s best to utilize Disney Park transportation or the newly-returned Minnie Van service by Lyft to avoid parking fees at your hotel and any of the Parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Have you found it harder to Resort Hop since Walt Disney World initiated parking fees?

