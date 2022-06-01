Guest Sadly Turned Away by Disney, Not Allowed to Buy Item

While Disneyland is filled to the brim with iconic rides and attractions as well as delicious snacks and food creations, one of the biggest aspects that Guests look forward to is all of the merchandise options.

From Mickey ears to water bottles, Guests have an unlimited amount of gifts to choose from on their Disney vacation.

Unfortunately, Disney also seemingly has the power to limit what Guests are buying.

In a post shared online, one Guest discusses a sad situation where they were not allowed to purchase a specific item at Disneyland. When clicking on the post, you will see a tie-dye hat at one of the stores in Disneyland, but one of them looks slightly different.

If you look closely you will notice all of the brandings on the hard are upside down. Obviously, most Guests would probably choose the correct version of the hat, but this Guest actually wanted the defect as it was more special and unique, possibly becoming valuable in the future.

Unfortunately, the Guests were turned away and told that they could not buy the hat, leading them to create the post in the first place.

In the comment section, many users put together theories as to why Disneyland would not allow the sale of this particular item. Some brought up the fact that Disney is very strict about its image, not wanting any “unofficial” merchandise to make its way out of the Park.

Others suggested maybe this was to cut down on scalpers who would sell unique merchandise such as this for insane prices. One user discussed where this item might end up, saying, “Well, fun news is, I work for the one located in Orlando, and cast members have a certain CM-only shop where they buy stuff like this. I have seen plenty of hats, shirts, and even stuffed animals with upsidedown things.”

While it is sad that the Guest was not allowed to purchase this item, all of the Disney Parks and Resorts have struct rules that Guests must follow. For a complete list, click here.

