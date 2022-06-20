Firefighters Bring Ladders to Rescue Trapped Disney Guests

In a funny video shared online through social media, Cast Members could be seen carrying ladders in order to help rescue Guests.

However, sometimes rides break down and experience technical difficulties. This is usually due to how complex or new an attraction is, which is why we see a lot of issues at Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Ede in both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Frozen Ever After in EPCOT also has been plagued with problems since opening, with both visual and technical issues putting the ride to a halt for Guests. The new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT has proven to be difficult to maintain as well.

However, sometimes a ride can break down because of how old it is and at Walt Disney World, there are quite a few “ancient” attractions.

One of the most legendary rides in all of the Disney Parks has to be Peter Pan’s Flight. The ride is a classic in every sense of the word and takes the Guests on a journey through the iconic Disney animated film. Even though the ride is old, it still manages to entertain Guests as they travel through the sky on this dark ride adventure.

Unfortunately, the ride sometimes experiences difficulties due to its age and overall popularity and because of the unique way the attraction works, the evacuation procedure is quite different than rides like Space Mountain or Haunted Mansion.

This was shown in a video shared on TikTok by @muggle.on.main.street which you can check out below:

For those who haven’t experienced it, Disney describes Peter Pan’s Flight as follows:

Set Sail Across the Sky Board your pirate galleon and follow Peter Pan as he beckons you to join him on the flight of a lifetime. Wave goodbye to Nana and join the Darling children on a gentle cruise over London, where Big Ben and Tower Bridge light up the night sky. Descend into Never Land between glowing volcanoes and sparkling waterfalls. As you swoop into Pirate’s Cove, there’s danger ahead! Can Peter Pan defeat the dastardly Captain Hook and return his young companions safely to London? Or will someone meet an untimely end… in the jaws of a ey ticking crocodile?

A Darling Queue Your journey begins in a delightful interactive queue that invites you into the Darling home. Stroll through the nursery where Michael, Wendy and John sleep—and where Tinker Bell is already causing mischief. Watch as your shadow comes to life on the wall!