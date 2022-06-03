Disney World Restaurant Closing Indefinitely This Summer

We recently learned that a very popular restaurant in Walt Disney World will be shutting down soon for an unknown amount of time.

Unfortunately, one popular eatery will be closing soon.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is home to several beloved restaurants most notably Ohana. The Resort also features Kona Cafe, another great choice to chow down on. However, this restaurant will be closing at the end of this summer. When looking at the eatery on the official Walt Disney World website, the following message appears:

Beginning August 15, 2022, Kona Cafe will be closed for refurbishment. During this time, Guests may continue to use the Mobile Order service through the My Disney Experience app to order select breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings from Kona Island.

We are unsure what the refurbishment will include or how long it will last at this time. The entire Polynesian Village Resort is set for a major expansion as well, which was announced just a few months ago.

More on Kona Cafe at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Family-Friendly Fare

Savor American favorites for breakfast, lunch and dinner—prepared with hints of the South Seas. Open to the tropical ambiance of the Great Ceremonial House, this casual café serves such breakfast delights as cinnamon and banana-stuffed Tonga Toast, a variety of savory egg dishes and macadamia-pineapple pancakes. Satisfy big lunchtime appetites with a delish Dashi noodle bowl or crispy baked cheddar cheeseburger. For dinner, feast on a divine selection of delicacies that includes sushi rolls, poke bowls and chef-recommended dishes like the Kona-braised short rib—all served amid the relaxed atmosphere of this Polynesian restaurant. Guests 21 years of age and up can enjoy fruity island cocktails, in addition to beer and wine.

