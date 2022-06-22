Disney World Announces MAJOR Revamp of Fan-Favorite Experience

Today, Walt Disney World Resort announced a major revamp of Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course. The fan-favorite experience is set to receive a massive overhaul, with a redesign of all 18 greens and a complete reimagining of holes 14, 15, 16, and 17.

Per the official press release about the upcoming project:

The redesign, led by One Club Limited and its head golf course designer Ken Baker, will involve reconfiguring several of the Magnolia course's finishing holes – No. 14, 15, 16 and 17 – which played a role in several exciting finishes during the course's 42 years on the PGA Tour calendar. Additionally, the course's 18 greens will be upgraded to create an even more pristine putting experience. The work is underway with the new-look Magnolia course expected to reopen later this year during the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort.

Below, you can view photos of taken from the tees at holes 15, 16, and 17.

Hole #15 (Par 5, 597 yards):

Hole #16 (Par 4, 456 yards):

Hole #17 (Par 3, 215):

The press release also noted the changes that will be made to each of the four redesigned holes on the golf course, which is operated by Arnold Palmer Golf Management:

Hole 14 – Currently a par 5, will become a par 4, with a new green location

Hole 15 – Currently a par 3, will shift location and become a long par 5 with a dogleg to the right

Hole 16 – Will shift location and remain a par 4, but will now have a dogleg to the left

Hole 17 – Currently a par 4, will become a par 3, with new tee box locations

Faron Kelley, vice president of Disney Sports gave the revamp a glowing endorsement, “These are going to be dramatic changes to the Magnolia course that will create a playing experience that will be challenging yet fun for all golfers. We know our guests expect a magical experience every time they come to play golf at Walt Disney World and this redesign is part of our ongoing commitment to achieve that for every golfer who steps up to that first tee.’’

Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course shut down indefinitely on May 9, 2022 and golfers now know why — a new, and even more magical, experience is coming soon.

2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia and 2019 US Open champion Gary Woodland recently got a preview of the remodeled course. Woodland shared, “It will be amazing. The 15th (becoming) a big par 5; 16 is a long par 4 and they’ve brought in water perfectly. You’re going to have four closing holes down the stretch that will test every aspect of your game. It’ll be a great finish here at Magnolia.”

Garcia added, “It’s a fun course to play. When (golfers) finish their rounds, they can’t wait to come back and I think that’s something the Magnolia course will have.’’

Click here to watch a video of Garcia and Woodland on Disney’s Magnolia Course.

Click here to watch a video of Garcia and Woodland on Disney's Magnolia Course.