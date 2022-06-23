Disney World Honeymoon Derailed By Water Slide Accident

There’s no doubt that Walt Disney World is a magical and romantic place. It’s a common destination for proposals, Disney Fairytale Weddings, and honeymoons!

Unfortunately for one newlywed couple, their fairytale Walt Disney World Resort honeymoon wasn’t as perfect as they hoped.

Reddit user u/Questionable_Bard shared their honeymoon experience at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort outside of Orlando, Florida.

On the first night of their honeymoon, the Guest wanted to go down the waterslide at Disney’s Boardwalk Inn before dinner. On their first trip down the slide, disaster struck:

I went down and felt a sharp pain in my left foot. I had busted my toe on a grate.

Disney’s Reedy Creek emergency responders acted quickly to make sure the Guest was okay:

The next hour or so was me at the poolside with hotel staff and EMS with me. We didnt go out for food that night. Luckily it was not broken. Despite one hotel guest laughing at me, everyone else was helpful and even checked in on me.

Thankfully, the Guest didn’t break any bones during the accident and was able to continue with their honeymoon at Walt Disney World. They had some trouble walking the next day, though:

The next day was rough for walking (Epcot is huge) but I recovered for photos with princesses and able to go on some rides. We joke that of course our first night is ruined because i wanted to go on a waterslide.

Overall, the Guest reported having a wonderful honeymoon and laughing about the waterslide accident now:

However I want to thank the Boardwalk lifeguards, management and staff, and local EMS for helping me out during a a bump on our honeymoon. Whenever we can afford another trip, well stay there again and Ill just chill in the hot tub. lol.

Have you ever gotten injured at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.