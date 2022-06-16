“Disney+ Bus” Crashes In Viral Video

The vastness of the Disney+ catalog is daunting and intimidating, to say the least. The sheer amount of Star Wars and Marvel content, as well as classic Disney animated movies and new docuseries, can be overwhelming, providing users a bang for their buck.

It seems like new shows and movies are announced every week, with something exciting always on the horizon. Recently, we got our first look at the upcoming live-action Pinocchio.

First announced as part of Disney Investor Day in December 2020, the live-action Pinocchio is said to follow along closely with the storyline for the 1940 Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Pinocchio.

We’ve seen several other classic films become live-action films in recent years with movies such as Cinderella (2015), The Jungle Book (2016), Beauty and the Beast (2017), Mary Poppins (2018), Aladdin(2019), Dumbo (2019), Mulan (2020), and Cruella (2021). Plus, a live-action Snow White is in the works with the recent announcement that Gal Gadot will be the Evil Queen. Disney is on a classic turned live-action kick!

Speaking of Disney+, an incident recently occurred featuring a bus advertising for Disney+. See the video below shared by Michael M (@michaelmphysics):

I find this very funny

As you can see, a bus advertising Disney+ can be seen struggling to drive around. This specific bus was promoting the new Pistol show on FX, which is streaming on Hulu. the series is streaming on Disney+ in countries outside of the U.S. which is why this show was advertised alongside the streaming service on the bus.

By the looks of the road and cars, it appears this incident happened in the United Kingdom, which makes sense as the infamous Sex Pistols, on which the show is based, originated in London.

Do you have Disney+?

