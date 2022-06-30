Disney Imagineer Unveils New Look at EPCOT’s Future

A new look is coming to EPCOT.

Walt Disney World Resort has been in the midst of construction on EPCOT for several years now. If you’ve taken a trip to the Disney Park over the last few years, you’ve likely noticed major construction walls hiding progress being made all across the Park, especially in World Celebration where Disney is expanding.

World Celebration, when it is finished, will be the home to amazing gardens and spaces that will come alive throughout the seasons with the special festivals that come to EPCOT.

Just recently, Walt Disney World Imagineer Zach Riddely shared some major updates on the progress of the work being done at World Celebration.

Riddley shared the following details in his Instagram post about the future of EPCOT and progress made for the expansion of World Celebration:

“Progress continues across the expanse of World Celebration – future home to amazing gardens and spaces that will come alive throughout the seasons with our international festival program at EPCOT. Seeing details go in – and the hard work of the team behind all this – is truly one of those cool moments that stick with you. We’ve started installation of our custom metalwork that will form a gracefully curved pathway from Dreamers Point to the center of World Celebration. You may have seen early examples of our thematic metalwork elements with the new EPCOT utility covers – eagle eyed fans can likely spot more than one of these throughout our new park neighborhoods. These walkway elements will include metal panels of weathered steel, aka corten steel, which will cure to form a rich orange-hued patina – providing a distinctive color and a protective corrosion barrier to the solid cast metal panels. These panels will also serve as protective grating for a large allée of trees that will follow the architectural curvature of the Connections Café and Eatery and Creations shop facades. I just love seeing these materials and textures coming together – but honestly you had me at “custom foundry.”

In World Celebration, Disney Park Guests will be able to enjoy Moana Journey of Water, an interactive experience based on the beloved Disney Animation film.

In addition to the construction on World Celebration, Disney just recently opened the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind storycoaster.

What do you think of the future of EPCOT? Let us know in the comments!