Disney Guests Lament the “Tough Burden” of Lengthy Park Trips

For many Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort fans, the idea of living at the Parks is a dream that will never actually become a reality.

Some Guests, however, have found a way to make lengthy Disney Parks trips a reality, especially at the massive Walt Disney World Resort property. The topic recently came up on Reddit when u/little4lkss posted:

Just got back from my latest trip (5/27-6/1). We always stay at OKW because we’re vacation club members and that’s just where we feel most comfortable but we visited the Riviera to see what it was all about. I overheard someone in the elevator say that they just spent 16 days in Disney and I was shocked (and slightly jealous!). My family has only ever spent 6 or 7 days at the max at WDW. I also noticed that many UK Youtubers spend close to two weeks in Disney. So out of curiosity, how long do you guys make your typical WDW Resort vacation and do you stay on property? I honestly wish I could spend two weeks!! Related: Guests Share How to Stay at Disney World For Under $150

u/MonsterMeggu noted that many residents of the United Kingdom opt for long Disney vacations because they are traveling from across the Atlantic Ocean and they get incredible deals at WDW:

People from the UK get amazing deals. I think their 14 day ticket is now going for $500-600.

u/LuciPichu confirmed the current going rate for UK resident tickets, posting:

Its something like that. £400 to £500 per person for 14 days. And that’s the same price as a 7 day ticket EDIT just looked it up its £469

American Disney Parks fans also take advantage of lengthy “staycations” at Walt Disney World’s theme parks, though, especially if they are Disney Vacation Club members. One DVC Guest, u/hagemeyp, responded to a question about how people afford food during long trips:

Self control is key. We are DVC, but usually only eat breakfast in our room – and that is grab and go kind of stuff. We have a peas [sic: Annual Pass], so generally when we stay it’s a 10 to 14 day trip, and yes we go to the park every day.

Other users chimed in with details about their own travel schedules.

u/johnnyringo117 “lamented” long trips, jokingly posting about what a “tough burden” they can be:

If 16 days made you a bit jealous, I’m not sure I should reply (but I will). We’re also DVC and we’ve gone to Disney twice a year since 2008. We do two weeks at Christmas (14 days) and a month 28-30 days during the summer. We own at SSR, AKL, OKW and Copper Creek. But we just retired so we’re changing our schedules. Starting after this July (we’re going down for the month and doing split stays) we’ll be going three times a year for three weeks each trip. We’ll go in January, September, and May to try and beat the crowds as much as possible. It’s a tough burden but we’ll do our best. Related: There’s a NEW Dining Spot at Disney’s Polynesian Resort!

While it may seem unrealistic to stay at a Disney Park for an extended period of time, there are clearly Guests who prioritize this lifestyle and make it work. To learn more about becoming a Disney Vacation Club member and maximizing your time at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, visit the timeshare company’s official website.

What’s the longest Disney trip you’ve ever taken?

Visit the official Disney World website to plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR the official Disneyland website to plan your trip to Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and the Downtown Disney District!