Disney Announces Expansion of Controversial Fireworks Show

Despite many fan complaints, it seems the Walt Disney World Resort nighttime firework show is here to stay.

Disney Enchantment, the night-capping fireworks show at Magic Kingdom, has been met with plenty of controversies since it debuted. Many Disney fans have campaigned for the return of “Happily Ever After,” the firework show that was previously in the spot, but Disney World has remained committed to the new show.

Just recently, Disney announced an expansion to the show.

From July 14 through July 24, Disney Enchantment will now have two showings. The first showing will be at the regularly-scheduled time of 9:20 p.m. and the second showing will take place at 11:00 p.m.

Disney’s official description of Disney Enchantment reads:

An Incredible Journey Awaits

Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle comes to life with magical effects that—for the first time ever—extend down Main Street, U.S.A.! Plus, enjoy dazzling new lighting that illuminates the Castle courtyard and stunning fireworks that light up the night sky. All the while, classic and reimagined Disney songs will sweep you up into the adventure of a lifetime, along with an original new song by 7-time Grammy award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence. Disney Enchantment, presented by Pandora, is truly a celebration of magic, imagination, joy and hope for all who carry dreams in their hearts. Throughout your journey, favorite Disney Characters like Raya, Moana and Joe Gardner from Soul will join as you explore a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun. And if darkness tries to hold you back, you’ll discover you only have to look within to find the power to believe and make your dreams come true. The magic has been inside you all along! This nighttime spectacular debuted as part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration—the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary.

Outside of Disney Enchantment, Disney Park Guests can also enjoy the nighttime spectacular Harmonious at EPCOT. Fantasmic! is set to return later this year at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but an official date has not been announced. Over at Disneyland Resort, all nighttime spectaculars made a return this spring.

