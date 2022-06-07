Changes Are Coming to Disney’s Splash Mountain Next Month

Splash Mountain may be one of the most beloved experiences in all of Disney Park history. The attraction features lovable animatronics, great theming and storytelling, and incredible thrills as well. While the ride may not be for everyone, with some Guests preferring not to get wet, the rid3 can be a great way to cool off in those hot summer months.

One version of Splash Mountain will be undergoing a minor refurbishment, just in time to help cool off Guests.

According to the official Tokyo Disney Resort website, Splash Mountain is set to be changed for the upcoming summer season. The ride will feature more water, leaving Guests completely “soaked” after riding. The official post stated the following:

At Tokyo Disneyland’s “Splash Mountain”, it is forecast that it will be “soaked” from July 1st …? Please enjoy the refreshing soaked feeling that you can not taste in the rainy season! Splash Mountain will be a special version “Soaked MAX” that will be even more soaked than usual for a limited time, so you can enjoy it even more in the hot summer. Please always wear a mask while you are on the boat. If you remove the mask when taking a photo in a torrent, you will not be able to view or sell the photo you have taken.

A large amount of water is also applied to the face, clothes and shoes. Be careful not to get the electronic devices such as smartphones wet, such as putting them in your bag or pocket.

Splash Mountain is a beloved ride and has a home in three Disney Parks including Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and the Tokyo Disney Resort. More on the attraction below:

A Hare-Raising Ride

Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch! As we have previously noted, Tokyo Disney Resort recently made an effort toward inclusivity at its Parks when the Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights made its return to the Park with a new welcome message that removes all gendered language. The parade’s triumphant return saw the Disney magic spread across the lands and around Cinderella Castle in the nighttime show. The theme park Resort currently has a COVID-19 passport mandate active for Guests and Cast Members.

Have you ever visited the Toko Disney Resort?

The Resort has multiple official hotels, including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, and the brand-new Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel. Neighbor hotels include Tokyo Bay Maihama Hotel, Tokyo Bay Maihama Hotel Club Resort, and Hilton Tokyo Bay.

The Oriental Land Company, in association with The Walt Disney Company, opened Tokyo Disneyland in 1983 as the first Disney Park outside of the United States. The Urayasu, Chiba theme park would eventually be joined by a second gate, Tokyo DisneySea, and a retail complex, Ikspiari