Woman Severely Injured In Five-Car Crash Outside Major Theme Park

Police recently reported a five-car crash near Lightwater Valley Family Adventure Park in North Yorkshire, England, that left a woman with severe injuries on her legs.
The accident happened on the A6108 road, close to the entrance of Lightwater Valley, at about 4:30 pm BST on April 30th and involved a white BWM, a blue BMW, a grey Mercedes, a silver Suzuki, and a grey Audi. The injured woman was a passenger of the Audi vehicle and was taken to the hospital, where she is currently recovering. Other drivers and passengers were also treated for minor injuries onsite, but none required further medical treatment.
Authorities decided to close the road for about four hours following the incident while the emergency services worked at the scene, allowing a full collision investigation.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and information about this serious accident. The official North Yorkshire Police website states the following regarding this incident:
Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or recall seeing any of the vehicles prior to the incident, or motorists with any dash-cam footage that could assist with inquiries.
If you can help, please email ben.prosser-waite@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, option 2, and ask for Ben Prosser-Waite.
Please quote reference number 12220073181 when providing details.
The cause of this severe accident has not yet been reported.
