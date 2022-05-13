Water Park Slide Collapses, Children Plummet 30 Feet to Ground

A trip to an amusement park or water is supposed to be a day filled with lasting memories that bring the entire family closer together.

However, a recent trip to a popular water park resulted in near tragedy after a shocking turn of events unfolded on a water slide.

Kenjeran Park, known as Kenpark, in the city of Surabaya in Indonesia is known for many thrilling attractions, including water slides. However, earlier this week, shocking footage showed the moment that a slide snapped in half and collapsed. As a result, riders fell a total of 30 feet to the hard ground below, resulting in 16 people hospitalized.

According to reports, the collapse occurred because the ride had been worn out and was weakened over time. However, the water park’s management said the ride had been serviced just nine months ago and the cause for the collapse was an overload of people on it at one time.

After the incident, the water park was closed and a police investigation was conducted. At this time, no update has been given on the status of those hospitalized after the collapse.

Back in the U.S., tragedy recently struck Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, an iconic Ocean City amusement park in New Jersey, when a worker fell to his death while providing maintenance to the Ferris wheel attraction. The man was identified as Robert W. Sanger, 62, of Pittsgrove. He was a welder and the Vice President of Cargo Tech International of Swedesboro.

At ICON Park in Orlando, heartbreaking news unfolded when 14-year-old boy Tyre Sampson tragically fell to his death while riding the Orlando FreeFall. Sampson’s family has filed a lawsuit against more than a dozen defendants, including The SlingShot Group, ICON Park, ride manufacturers Funtime Handels GmbH and Gerstlauer Amusement Rides GmbH, and construction company Keator Construction.

After the incident, ICON Park demanded that SlingShot Group– the company that operates Orlando FreeFall– cease operations of both the FreeFall and the Orlando SlingShot. Protests have been held outside the attraction pushing for it to be taken down and the family has announced that it plans to file a lawsuit.

As the investigation is ongoing, the incident has made theme parks across the country and legislators alike to take a hard look at safety measures for Guests. In Tennessee, Dollywood closed its drop tower attraction, Drop Line, out of an abundance of caution because the ride was made by the same manufacturer that constructed Orlando FreeFall.

In addition, many Florida lawmakers are looking to make changes that would affect theme parks across the state, including Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, Legoland, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and many more.

Inside the Magic will continue to keep you updated on these investigations and more.