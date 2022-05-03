Universal Studios Park Shuts Down Yet Again Due to COVID-19

One Universal Studios Park will be closed again due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It was just announced that effective immediately, the Universal Studios Resort in Beijing, China will be closing down due to COVID-19. This is not the first time the Resort has closed with China closing both of its Disney Parks multiple times as well in the last year. See the full statement from the official website below:

Dear guests, Universal Beijing Resort has received a notice from the relevant authorities to implement pandemic prevention and control measures and support epidemiological investigation of COVID-19. We have immediately activated COVID-19 emergency response measures under the CDC’s guidance to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff members. Universal Beijing Resort (including Universal Studios Beijing, The Universal Studios Grand Hotel, NUO Hotel and Universal CityWalk Beijing) will be closed starting from May 1. Guests who are affected can refund their tickets or reschedule their visit via the channels through previous booking channels. Please refer to the ticket refund and exchange guidelines. We will also pay close attention to the overall pandemic situation. Our Ticket Refund and Exchange guidelines will be updated in a timely manner and public notification will happen when we have a confirmed date to resume operations. During this period, we will continue to implement relevant pandemic prevention measures under the guidance of relevant authorities, including mandatory NATs for all team members, environmental sample testing, and thorough resort cleaning and disinfection. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. We look forward to seeing you again soon at Universal Beijing Resort!

The Universal Beijing Resort is home to seven distinct lands featuring franchises such as Harry Potter, Transformers, Jurassic World, and more. While some lands such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter are the same as you will see them in other Universal theme parks, some lands are new and exciting.

As we have discussed, in Universal Beijing Resort’s Jurassic World land, Guests are immersed into Isla Nublar. Isla Nublar is home to the Jurassic World Adventure attraction, which can only be found at the Universal Beijing Resort. The cutting-edge attraction has Guests being chased by the Indominos Rex from the Jurassic World film. It is unlike any of the other Jurassic World attractions found at other Universal theme parks.

After Universal Beijing, the next new Universal Resort to open will be Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida, which is planned to open in 2025

Have you ever visited Universal Studios in Beijing?

