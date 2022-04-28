Universal Announces Popular Perk Returning After Backlash

A popular Universal Orlando Resort perk is returning starting next week!

Universal Orlando Annual Passholders (UOAP) were disappointed to find out several months ago that they would no longer be able to pick up a complimentary button or magnet. At the time, Universal promised some new and exciting benefits would be coming in the future.

The announcement received much backlash from UOAP holders and it seems Universal Orlando listened when designing its next set of bonus benefits.

Today, Universal announced that several bonus benefits for those holding a UOAP would be dropping next week, including the return of magnets.

Starting May 3, #UOAP Bonus Benefits are coming your way! Resort Rate

Brand-New Magnet

Exclusive Dining Locations and Secret Menu Items and more! Check back for more info next week.

The official information on what passholders can expect will be unveiled next week, with the benefits starting on May 3. In addition to bringing back the magnets with an all-new look, UOAP holders will have a special Resort Rate, secret menu items, exclusive dining locations, and much more.

One benefit listed on the Universal website that was not announced here is an exclusive entrance for Annual Passholders.

For more information on Universal Orlando Annual Passes, please click here.

