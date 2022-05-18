Hundreds of Universal Guests Flee Ride as Fire Alarms Go Off

Guests hoping to experience Universal’s most-intense ride were in for a rude awakening.

The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida has so many great rides and attractions for Guests to experience. The Park has something for everyone to enjoy, ranging from intense thrill rides to more laid-back family attractions.

Universal’s newest attraction is the intense VelocicCoaster which is themed to the Jurassic World franchise starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Since it opened, the ride has been a smash hit among Universal Guests and roller coaster enthusiasts alike.

The ride drops Guests over 100 feet going up to 70 miles per hour. The reception to this attraction has been incredibly positive, with many claiming it’s the Resort’s best ride only behind Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Unfortunately, the ride seems to have had some trouble today with Guests fleeing the attraction. This can be seen in a tweet shared by Tommy Hawkins (@tommyhawkins):

Fire Alarm caused instant evac of entire #velocicoaster building, not a fan of single knock fire alarms. Double knock buys time to identify cause without a stampede of people panicking

As you can see, hundreds of Guests left the ride after the fire alarm caused an evacuation. At this time, we are unsure what caused the fire alarm to go off but hope all the issues are resolved and Guests are able to experience this ride later today.

Universal Orlando Resort’s official description of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster reads:

Feel the Rush of the Hunt. Speeding through the jungle, rising high above the terrain, it’s the apex predator of roller coasters: the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. Now you can board your vehicle for a high-speed dash through the park’s raptor paddock. Feel the rush of the hunt as you race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water. Jurassic World VelociCoaster is Now Open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

