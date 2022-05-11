Universal Guest Gets Coaster Shut Down After Deciding They “Don’t Want to Ride Anymore”

Universal Orlando Resort is known for its epic attractions that bring millions of Guests to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure each year.

Of course, one of the most popular areas in both theme parks is the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The newest attraction is the Wizarding World is none other than Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and if you’ve never ridden the coaster, you’re certainly in for a treat.

However, one Guest recently made the decision that they didn’t want to ride at the least opportune time, allegedly causing the coaster to shut down for about an hour.

“A grown man decided he wanted to get off the ride on Hagrid’s at some point after the point of no return (probably just before the first launch) and ended up causing a downtime lasting about an hour,” User U/maxeg1 said in a Reddit post. “No clue how the message got to the operators, but kudos for them for responding.”

The user said they talked with Universal Team Members about the incident and saw the other trains get emptied. From there, the coaster had to be run through without people several times before Guests were allowed to get back on the attraction.

Universal’s official description of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure reads:

Join Hagrid and Fly into the Forbidden Forest. Now’s the time to join Hagrid™ as you fly deep into the wilds of the Forbidden Forest, beyond the grounds of Hogwarts™ castle, on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the paths of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures. Experience Universal’s most highly themed, immersive coaster—only at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won't want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid's Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

Then, don't forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson's Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott's, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

