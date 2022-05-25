Universal Confirms Retired Rides Are Returning in New Experience

If you love the classic Universal Orlando Resort rides from the beloved Universal Pictures movie, you’re going to love this new experience.

Universal Orlando, which is home to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, is known for its thrilling attractions and world-class entertainment. In the past couple of decades, however, Universal Orlando fans had to say goodbye to two beloved attractions to make way for new rides.

Back to the Future: The Ride was retired in 2007 to make way for The Simpsons Ride. JAWS was later retired from the theme park in 2012 to make way for Diagon Alley and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Though the two attractions are gone, they have never been forgotten.

As Universal Orlando Resort looks towards the summer, it seems there are plans to bring back these two attractions in a new experience.

Twitter account @UniversallyAdd shared photos from Mike Rhodes of The Tribue Store that confirm JAWS, Back to the Future, and E.T. will be the center of The Tribute Store this season.

Posters Confirm Summer Retro Tribute Store Featuring ‘Jaws,’ ‘Back to the Future,’ and ‘E.T.’ at Universal Studios Florida! Mike Rhodes

Posters Confirm Summer Retro Tribute Store Featuring ‘Jaws,’ ‘Back to the Future,’ and ‘E.T.’ at Universal Studios Florida! 📸 Mike Rhodes pic.twitter.com/RZmKe0Nva7 — Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) May 24, 2022

As you can see on the signs, E.T., Back to the Future, and JAWS are listed on posters outside of the store, confirming rumors that they’d be returning this summer.

While it won’t be a ride, this is still much more than just exclusive merchandise. The Tribute Store does an excellent job of providing an innovative experience that brings its theming to life far past just what apparel can be bought. It will be fun to see how the store is decorated as well as what memorabilia and merchandise will be available.

What do you think of The Tribute Store’s new theme? Let us know in the comments!