Universal Removes Another Experience in Series of Unfortunate Closures

Universal Orlando Resort fans have not necessarily been happy with the latest string of announcements coming from Universal Studios Florida.

Just last week, Universal Orlando announced that Universal’s Classic Monsters Cafe would be closing down to make way for a new experience after more than 20 years inside the theme park. The rumor is that the restaurant will now become a Minions Cafe to go along with the rumored Minions-themed attraction set to take over the space where Shrek 4-D once stood.

In addition, Universal announced this week that the Superstar Parade– which featured sightings from characters in Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets, Dora the Explorer, and Spongebob Squarepants– would have its last ride on June 4th.

Now, it seems another major move is happening.

Universal has confirmed that the Shrek and Donkey character encounter will be closing temporarily for relocation. At this time, a location has not been announced and it is unknown if the meet and greet, which includes being able to interactively talk with Donkey, will be the same when it does reopen.

While it hasn’t been confirmed, the expectation will be that Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona will join DreamWorks Destination, a new character experience that took over the area where A Day in the Park with Barney used to.

What do you think about the relocation of the Shrek and Donkey meet and greet? Let us know in the comments!

