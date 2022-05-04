Disney Quietly Updates Restaurant Menu, Removes Several Iconic Items

Many Guests know about Tony’s Town Square Restaurant, the table service restaurant located at Magic Kingdom Park, bringing us into the story of Disney’s animated classic, Lady and the Tramp (1955).

Disney has recently updated the menu for Tony’s Town Square, removing several items — including the fan-favorite pizza. Disney also added items such as Tony’s Garlic Bread For The Table.

As seen in the screenshots below, the entire pizza section is now missing from the lunch and dinner menus for Tony’s Town Square.

At this time we are unsure as to why Disney updated the menu or if the pizza will ever return to Tony’s Town Square, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

More on Tony’s Town Square

If you have never dined at Tony’s Town Square in Magic Kingdom, Disney describes this eatery as:

Share spaghetti and meatballs and more at this fun eatery near the entrance of Magic Kingdom park. Step inside this charming turn-of-the-century trattoria on Main Street, U.S.A., with its whitewashed balustrades, French doors and expansive front porch, which offers fantastic views for people-watching. In the lobby, Disney’s 1955 animated classic, Lady and the Tramp, plays in the background while pictures of its famous love-struck stars grace the walls. Hopeless romantics are bound to gush over the central fountain depicting the cute canine couple, and more characters and scenes from the movie get you in the mood for food, friends, fun times and perhaps even amore!

Have you ever dined at Tony’s Town Square at Magic Kingdom? Are you upset to see these new menu changes? Let us know in the comments below.

