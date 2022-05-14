New Reported ‘Harry Potter’ Land Expansion Takes Major Step Towards Completion

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has arguably been one of the saving graces of Universal Orlando Resort over the past few years. Although Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure are both fantastic theme parks, the addition of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley sent fans in the Harry Potter booking vacation left, right, and center! And still, the lands continue to draw in an incredible amount of crowds.

With Epic Universe expanding the Universal Parks in 2025, many are anticipating that the Ministry of Magic will join the other Harry Potter lands in that specific Park.

Universal Orlando is comprised of Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, CityWalk, and Volcano Bay. With multiple theme park Resorts on the property as well, it is easy to spend a week-long vacation at Universal. That being said, with Disney World serving as their competition and only minutes away, the theme park is constantly finding new ways to compete.

One massive announcement made in 2019 would change the competition forever, as Universal announced Epic Universe. This brand-new theme park would serve as the third theme park at Universal Orlando Resort. Epic Universe has been through some tough times, due to the pandemic. At a point in time, Universal’s timeline on when Epic Universe would be complete seemed to be up in the air, as Universal could only note that it would be built “at some point.”

Recently, we heard construction would resume with a potential 2025 opening for the Park, which was fantastic news for all Universal fans. At first, construction seemed to be at a standstill, but now we are starting to see some noticeable progression. Although Epic Universe is not being built on the same property as Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, the location close to ICON Park is still visible from the rooftop deck of Aventura, one of Universal’s Resorts.

At the moment, the plans for Epic Universe are quiet. We do know that Super Nintendo World, which is also being built at Universal Studios Hollywood and opened at Universal Japan is confirmed, as well, Universal has made it known that more DreamWorks will be involved in their theme parks. Aside from that, however, nothing is confirmed by Universal.

That being said, there are currently strong speculations that a Classic Universal Monsters land, a How to Train Your Dragon land, and another Wizarding World of Harry Potter land will be joining the Park as well. Considering the massive success of Halloween Horror Nights, it would not be shocking to see a land dedicated to Universal Monsters, and with How to Train Your Dragon lending itself to a great IP for a new coaster, that land would make sense as well.

We have seen the Wizarding World of Harry Potter spread like wildfire at Universal in regards to Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and Diagon Alley all attracting Guests every day. With the incredible demand still flowing through the J.K. Rowling created franchise, it is not surprising to head that Epic Universe may house the next land. It seems that the Ministry of Magic will possibly be the theme of this Wizarding World, with a Fantastic Beasts addition as well.

Bioreconstruct has recently took a great photo of the Epic Universe construction, where the photographer noted that the steel frame is rising in the section that is speculated heavily to be the Ministry of Magic. This is a great sign that the theme park is still on track for a 2025 summer debut!

Aerial overview of work at Universal’s Epic Universe. Among the things to spot when zooming in is steel frame rising at Ministry of Magic.

Aerial overview of work at Universal's Epic Universe. Among the things to spot when zooming in is steel frame rising at Ministry of Magic. pic.twitter.com/3z1K0nPiog — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 13, 2022

Again, this land is not officially confirmed, however, we have seen patents of a possible broom-like VR experience being offered at Universal Orlando Resort, which could possibly fit in this new Wizarding World section.

Are you excited to see Epic Universe open?

