Tape Holds Potential Broken Disney Monorail From Breaking Apart

One of the most iconic things that Guests can experience at Disney World and Disneyland is the monorail.

At Disney World, the monorail is one of the many forms of transit at Walt Disney World Resort, and can connect you to EPCOT and Magic Kingdom from the Ticket and Transportation Center, as well as multiple Disney Resorts such as Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. At Disneyland, it actually brings Guests into the Parks, connecting them to Tomorrowland as Walt Disney himself designed.

This history of the monorail at Disneyland is explained as:

During the development of Disneyland, a monorail system was planned to be part of the opening of Tomorrowland. Unfortunately, Walt Disney and his team of Imagineers could not find a suitable version to make this dream a reality. It wasn’t until 1958 when two of his Imagineers introduced Walt to a monorail created by the Alweg Corporation in Germany did he see the potential of bringing this system to his original Magic Kingdom. Rather than the traditional suspended-track design, the Alweg Corporation had created a unique straddle-beam track. The benefit of this slender design allowed the beam to blend perfectly with the surrounding landscape in Walt’s world of “tomorrow.” Walt also loved the combination of electric propulsion and rubber wheels on the beam that produced an almost noiseless operation – preventing distraction for guests on the attraction or near it. Related: Today’s the Last Day to Ride “it’s a small world” Prior to Indefinite Closure Walt Disney asked Alweg to design the original 8/10-mile beamway around Tomorrowland and enlisted a young designer, Bob Gurr, to design the train. With this collaboration, the Disneyland Alweg Monorail System opened on June 14, 1959, as the first daily operating monorail system in the Western Hemisphere. This “Highway in Sky” featured two trains, each with 3 cabins and the now-iconic bubble top in front. Walt Disney’s hope was not only to provide a scenic journey above Disneyland, but to create a solution for mass transportation needs all around the world. However, the Disneyland Alweg Monorail System was purely an entertainment attraction when it opened and didn’t function as transportation for guests until 1961.

Recently, a photo was posted of tape holding together a section of the monorail at Disneyland.

Although it may be surprising to see tape on the monorail, this is likely temporary! One Cast Member responded to the photo stating:

Monorail CM here. This happens occasionally with all of our trains. Someone bumps into that framing with their stroller or bag and it comes loose. We tape it like that until maintenance comes back around to fix it. Usually takes about 2 to 4 cycles for them to show up and it’s a quick fix. Obviously, OP saw it after it happened.

This is likely the cause of the tape on the monorail, and as the Cast Member noted, it was likely temporary and used for safety until maintenance could make the proper adjustments.

Have you ever been on the Disneyland monorail?

