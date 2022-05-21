Guests Claim Classic Attraction Is Biased as They Were Not Allowed to Ride

A very merry unbirthday to you, unless…

Magic Kingdom has some of the most popular and beloved classic attractions, including Peter Pan’s Flight, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, and the Mad Tea Party. In this happy place, the young and the young at heart are sure to find something to make them feel that they genuinely are in The Most Magical Place On Earth.

However, a couple of Guests had an unpleasant experience on their last visit to the Magic Kingdom.

Piano_Rob (@piano_rob) recently posted a video on TikTok claiming that he and his partner were not allowed to ride the Mad Tea Party in Fantasyland for the most ridiculous reason. The couple was drinking a cup of coffee, and Cast Members told them they couldn’t ride the attraction with it. This explanation made the couple feel like the attraction is biased towards tea, blatantly discriminating against Guests who enjoy coffee instead.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

This is obviously a joke, as the couple can’t contain their laughter at the end of the video. The real reason they were not allowed to go on the attraction was to prevent the drinks from spilling, possibly causing the attraction to be closed down as custodial Cast Members arrived to clean the attraction, not so much for the content of their cups. The couple surely could ride the attraction once they finished their drinks with no problems at all.

It is fun to see Guests take a situation like this with humor, and more so to see them share the experience on social media.

