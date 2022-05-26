Universal Guest Causes Dangerous Conditions on Velocicoaster After Breaking Rules

Universal Orlando Resort— which is home to three world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay– is known for its thrilling and world-class attractions.

While Guests are allowed to bring their loose articles, including cell phones, on most attractions, there are three coasters at Universal Orlando where all loose articles are completely banned.

Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and the Jurassic World Velocicoaster are the only three coasters in the theme parks that make Guests go through metal detectors to ensure that they have nothing in their pockets or any items that could somehow get lost while riding.

Despite the strict rules in place, it seems that one Universal Orlando Guest somehow found a way to get their phone onto the Velocicoaster.

User @erujabidi recently shared their entire ride video on TikTok.

As you can see in the video, the Guest is somehow able to get past metal detectors with their phone and then pull it out after the ride has started. The Velocicoaster is extremely strict about not allowing cell phones on the ride and even has a section of lockers in the line queue to hold Guests’ personal items for free while they ride.

One of the reasons is because a loose article could fly out and potentially injure another Guest. Luckily, that did not happen in this case. Please do not attempt to sneak your phone onto a ride where they are banned. This can result in injuries and even expulsion from the theme park for not following the rules.

Universal Orlando Resort’s official description of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster reads:

Feel the Rush of the Hunt. Speeding through the jungle, rising high above the terrain, it’s the apex predator of roller coasters: the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. Now you can board your vehicle for a high-speed dash through the park’s raptor paddock. Feel the rush of the hunt as you race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water. Jurassic World VelociCoaster is Now Open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

