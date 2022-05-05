Proposed Florida Gun Law Changes Could Affect Disney World

When it comes to safety at Walt Disney World, Guests are often in some of the most capable hands of the theme park industry. Guests entering the Park must go through a state-of-the-art metal detector as well as a thorough bag check if needed. There is also a ton of security on the property at all times and Cast Members who are constantly looking out for Guest safety.

Recently, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been pushing another proposal that supporters are calling a “constitutional carry” of guns. This would, in theory, allow anyone to carry a gun without a state permit. The bill has not cleared the Florida Senate, and previous versions of this bill have been shot down, so the likelihood of this passing is not guaranteed.

As reported by the Orlando Sentinel, “In Florida, anyone carrying a handgun in public must obtain a concealed weapons permit, which requires a background check and training and prohibits openly wearing the weapon.” But, how would Disney deal with this bill if it were to be passed?

Dennis Speigel, president of International Theme Park Services spoke out on the ongoing situation, “as a whole across the United States, we don’t want any firearms on our premises in any of our parks. … And I’m sure that our association will be taking a position and lobbying against this wherever that may occur.” He mentioned that perhaps there is a possibility to check firearms at the door; however, these situations are so new that no one has had to navigate these waters yet. Disney did not respond to a request to comment when the publication reached out.

Disney is located on private property, however, and would likely be able to control what items enter their theme parks. Inside the Magic will continue to update this ongoing situation if the bill gains further traction.

If this bill continues to find motivation and movement, it would not be the first time DeSantis caused issues for Disney World.

The last few months have been an incredibly tumultuous time for The Walt Disney Company. As soon as word got out that the company had actually backhandedly supported Florida’s controversial Parental Rights law, fans, employees, and leaders were stunned. This resulted in the company backtracking with CEO Bob Chapek even pledging millions of dollars toward the Human Rights Campaign.

In recent weeks, DeSantis heightened the stakes, publicly announcing he was considering terminating the special treatment Disney has been receiving due to the state’s Reedy Creek Improvement act.

This bill to dissolve the district has passed both Florida’s Senate and House of Representatives, but recently, some concerned taxpayers have now possibly put a halt to this tense feud. As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, taxpayers are now suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his recent actions against Disney and its Reedy Creek Improvement District. Read more on that here.

The relationship between the state of Florida and the Walt Disney World Resort seems to be hanging in the balance. We recently reported how the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement Act could financially affect taxpayers. We will continue to update our story as more information comes out.

What do you think of this ongoing situation? Would you be comfortable visiting a theme park if guns were permitted?

