Video Goes Viral Showing the Secret Backside of Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort is known as the “most magical place on earth.”

Disney Park Guests from all around the world come to Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT come to the theme parks, as well as Disney Springs, looking to experience that magic through iconic attractions and world-class entertainment.

However, it should come as no surprise that it takes an entire city of Disney Cast Members to make that magic possible.

TikTok User @gina_at_wdw recently shared a video of the “backside of Disney.” *Warning: This video may spoil the magic*

#joeandginawalkarounddisney #weekendwalksaroundwdw #wdw #distok #floridalife #feelingokaybutnotokay #backsideofmagic

As you can see in the video, there are massive buildings, road structures, and much more that are used at the “backside of Disney” as a way to get Cast Members around and maintain the theme parks. While it might look all neat and proper on the inside of the theme parks, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that there are massive buildings and inner workings that make it all possible.

