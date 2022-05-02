Disney Fans Extremely Disappointed With Recently Returned Nighttime Show

World of Color, a fan-favorite nighttime spectacular combining music, lights, water fountains, and other special effects, recently returned to Disney California Adventure, having been cut previously due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Though many Guests have expressed delight at its return, a few have noted that the show is still missing some special effects that were damaged pre-closure.

u/HauntedHelix on Reddit and Eric Oh on Twitter both saw last night’s performance of World of Color, posting their disappointment on social media shortly after.

Eric wrote:

So is Disneyland ever going to fully repair the entire World of Color show platform lol. Still so many broken water fountains, even when the whole thing collapsed a few years ago haha. https://twitter.com/EricTimOh/status/1520996116396838912

u/HauntedHelix also noticed the broken and missing water fountains, mentioning there were no special fire effects in the show as there once were.

I noticed that almost a third of the fountains and effects were not operational. There was no fire at all either. I was wondering if there is work being done to restore it to its former glory. Imo it’s the best show Disney has ever done but it was very much lacking.

Both Guests wondered if Disney plans to fix the changes after taking a couple of years off from the show or if they will continue to show it in its current state.

This isn’t the first hiccup surrounding the return of World of Color. The first show in years took place on April 22. A few days after the re-opening, Disney announced Disney California Adventure would close early for After Hours and Grad Nite events in June, meaning Guests who booked Park reservations for June 23, 28, and 30 will not have the opportunity to see World of Color.

This upset many Guests who had jumped at the chance to get reservations to see the nighttime spectacular for the first time since 2020.

