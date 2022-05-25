Disneyland Guest Attacked on Social Media After Throwing Trash into Ride

Disneyland is a magical place, but like any theme Park, it deals with its fair share of Guest issues.

With the popularity of social media and a smartphone camera in everyone’s pocket, Guests are quick to share problems on their vacations on the Internet. Disney fans are also known for creating social media trends that leak into the Parks, like a recent trend that encouraged Guests to break the Disney Parks’ dress code to get a free shirt.

This week, a Disneyland Guest who goes by Majé Harrison on TikTok encouraged other Guests to throw litter into a historic Disneyland dark ride: Snow White’s Enchanted Wish.

Harrison posted a video captioned, “Now Disneyland has a little piece of NYC (until they clean it out lol).” In the now-deleted video, she throws a New York City Metro Card onto a fountain set-piece while onboard Snow White’s Enchanted Wish.

Harrison deleted the video following an onslaught of Disney fans and Cast Members’ comments telling her not to leave her trash on the ride. Harrison described the card as “meaningful” to her in a reply. She claimed that she has friends who are Cast Members that she loves, and she wouldn’t do anything to make their lives harder.

Disney fans still argued that she shouldn’t have left anything on the ride, that it’s just going to be removed and cause problems for the custodial and attractions Cast Members that work on Snow White’s Enchanted Wish.

Though she was initially defensive, Harrison eventually deleted the video and has not commented further.

More on Snow White’s Enchanted Wish

Snow White’s Enchanted Wish was renamed from Snow White’s Scary Adventure in 2020 and reopened in 2021 after the ride was updated with new animatronics and LED screen technology to celebrate the film’s 83rd anniversary. The classic dark ride opened with Disneyland on July 17, 1955, as Snow White and her Adventures and has remained a beloved part of Disneyland Park. From Disney:

Follow the Fairest of Them All Settle into a wooden mine cart and accompany Snow White as she flees from the evil Queen. Begin your fairytale journey in the cozy cottage of the Seven Dwarfs, then visit dazzling mines filled with glowing gems. Soon you’ll be riding into the Queen’s sorcery chamber and discovering a magic mirror just as Snow White bites into a poisoned apple! When all looks lost, will Snow White find her own happily ever after?

New Magic Added to a Classic Attraction Discover new shimmering and sparkling effects, plus dazzling new scenes with Snow White dancing, the scent of pies baking, and the evil Queen’s collection of spell books and bubbling potions.