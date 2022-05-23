Guest Completely Breaks Disney Ride After Disregarding Warnings

Guests had quite a unique experience on one of Disneyland’s newest attractions after a Guest allegedly broke a rule.

One of the newest additions to the Disney Parks is Avengers Campus which recently opened at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and will open soon at Disneyland Paris. Here Guests can live out their own Marvel adventures surrounded by iconic characters, food, and rides.

And speaking of rides, Guests have the opportunity to feel like Spider-Man on WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.

This highly-interactive experience puts Guests side-by-side with the beloved Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland as they web-blast robots. Think of a mix between Toy Story Midway Mania and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin except with web blasters. The attraction has been a big hit among Disney fans and Marvel fans alike, allowing them to engage in a fun and competitive experience.

Recently, however, several Guests had a not-so-great time on the new ride. See the TikTok below shared by @mksoh728:

As you can see, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure broke down quite literally after a Guest supposedly stuck their hand out of the ride just enough to cause some trouble. The Guests got to see the entire ride reboot, with their screen going through a Windows boot-up sequence.

Eventually, the ride starts again but none of the screens or effects turn on, leaving Guests going through a completely empty and quiet experience. Usually, when things like this happen, Guests will at least be issued a Lightning Lane for their inconvenience.

It is very important to note that while on any ride or attraction in any of the Disney Parks, Guests are expected to keep all hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride vehicle at all times. Guests are not permitted to exit the ride at any undesignated times as this puts not only you but all Guests riding the attraction. Not only is this true for more intense rides like Matterhorn Bobsleds, Rock ‘ n’ Roller Coaster, Expedition Everest, and DINOSAUR, but it goes for every single ride, no matter how much you may want to hop out those log floats on Splash Mountain.

Disneyland officially describes the attraction as follows:

WEB Open House Goes Haywire Embark on an action-packed adventure alongside the amazing Spider-Man! When Peter Parker’s helpful but otherwise buggy Spider-Bots get stuck in replication mode and escape from a WEB Workshop, Spider-Man must stop the rampaging robots before they wreak total techno-havoc across Avengers Campus. Problem is, they’re rapidly leveling up and becoming tough to beat! Your task? Hop aboard a WEB Slinger vehicle and help weave a frenzied web to trap these friendly neighborhood sidekicks in true Spidey style. It’s up to you to unleash your inner hero and save the Campus from complete chaos! Perfect for up-and-coming recruits—with no height restrictions.