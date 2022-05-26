Guests Beg Disney World to Increase “Crammed” Bus Service, Praise Universal for Shorter Waits

One of the biggest draws of staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel is the free transportation. Whether you take the monorail to EPCOT or Magic Kingdom, fly off to Disney’s Hollywood Studios or EPCOT on the Skyliner, or take the Disney busses around the entire Walt Disney World Resort, complimentary transportation is constantly operating to get you to your destination safely.

Ever since Walt Disney World reopened during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some Guests have been frustrated with a decreased quality of service around the Resort due to short-staffing. A few Cast Members are stretched thin to do the work of many.

This week, Guests have taken to social media to complain about Walt Disney World’s bus service, arguing that there’s no reason for Guests to wait up to 45 minutes for a bus at their Resort hotel when Universal Orlando offers similar busses that come ever 10-15 minutes.

On Thursday, Reddit user u/captainn00dles posted expressing frustration while they waited aside around 30 other Guests for a bus at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort. The Guest wrote:

I am staying at all stars music I am sitting here waiting with 30 people on the bus. Universal will get you every 15 minutes yet Disney it’s about 45. Please increase the bud frequency or at the very least use the longer buses for all stars.

Commenters shared the Guest’s anger. User u/Denali_Summit said they never noticed Walt Disney World’s bus service was bad until they visited Universal Orlando:

Ya Disney seems to really be failing here. I usually just accepted waiting 30-60 minutes for a bus until we started adding Universal to our annual trip, where you wait 10 minutes MAX, usually much less. There is no reason Universal should be so much better with their bus service, Disney just needs to invest more in theirs.

Another Guest felt like Walt Disney World packs its busses too full rather than sending more. User u/Pretend-Tourist8195 wrote:

I’m not one to complain all that often, but I agree, it’s crazy to wait almost an hour for a bus that you’ll be crammed like a sardine into.

While some commenters suggested that it might be because the Guest is staying at a Value Resort, the lowest cost per night on Disney property besides Disney’s Fort Wilderness campsites, others shared similar experiences from higher-tier resorts. One Guest at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort, a Deluxe Resort hotel, found themselves waiting around 45 minutes for busses to the Disney Parks.

