Beloved Fireworks Show Will Return to Replace Disney Enchantment For Limited Time

Walt Disney World Resort is known as the “most magical place on earth” and for good reason.

There’s nothing like capping a long day at the Disney Parks with a special nighttime spectacular. Whether it be Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT Harmonious, or Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (when it returns), there’s just something special about enjoying some stunning views, projections, and fireworks after a magical day.

If you’re planning to visit the Disney Parks over the Fourth of July weekend, we’ve got great news to share with you.

Disney has announced the return of Fourth of July Fireworks, which will take the place of Disney Enchantment. Titled Disney’s Celebrate America- A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky, the show will be available on Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4 beginning at 9:20 p.m.

Disney’s official description of the show reads:

Prepare for patriotism at is finest when Walt Disney World Resort commemorates Independence Day in the skies above EPCOT and Magic Kingdom park!

Magic Kingdom is set to be open from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on both of these days.

