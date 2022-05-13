‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean Spotted at Disney Park, Confuses Guests

It seems Marty McFly and Doc Brown may have messed too much with the space time continuum on their latest trip to the past.

Back to the Future (1985), the beloved cult-classic film series, has been among the most popular franchises in history. The movies, which star Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly) and Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown), as well as others like Lea Thompson (Lorraine Bates), Crispin Glover (George McFly), and Thomas F. Wilson (Biff), takes viewers on trips through history as Marty embarks on three different journeys through a time machine made inside of a DeLorean.

Why a DeLorean? Well, if you’re going to build a time machine, why not do it in style?

However, it seems that Marty and Doc Brown may have taken a trip we don’t necessarily know about and it was hilariously confusing Disney Park Guests this week.

Twitter account @MagicbandManiac shared a photo of a DeLorean spotted in the parking lot at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Why is there a DeLorean parked in the DHS parking lot???

Why is there a DeLorean parked in the DHS parking lot??? pic.twitter.com/PsA17rlwtY — MagicbandManiac (@MagicbandManiac) May 12, 2022

The DeLorean is an exact replica of the movie’s time machine and it’s hilarious to see the Universal Pictures film icon sitting in the ‘Minnie Mouse’ section parking lot just as another car.

Of course, as we pointed out, this is not a Disney icon, so the most likely answer is that a Disney Park Guest legitimately drove their DeLorean to Walt Disney World Resort. Of course, we can’t ever rule out that Marty McFly or Doc Brown aren’t on another trip through time.

If you love all things Disney, you’re going to love Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Head to the Chinese Theatre to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and then over to Toy Story Land for Toy Story Mania, Alien Swirling Saucers, and Slinky Dog Dash. After that, make sure you check out Sunset Boulevard and ride Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. You can get blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and then ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Don’t forget to check out Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage and Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and get ready for the return of Fantasmic!, the epic nighttime spectacular that is set to come back this year.

Did you see the DeLorean at Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district!