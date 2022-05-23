‘Ant-Man’ Star Officially Joins New Film After Quitting Comic Book Movie

Marvel Cinematic Universe actress, Hannah John-Kamen, has officially joined a new project after exiting the upcoming Red Sonja comic book movie.

Hannah John-Kamen arrived in Kevin Feige’s MCU in the follow-up to director Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man (2015), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), alongside Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man) and Evangeline Lilly (Hope van Dyne/Wasp). The star brought the character of Ava Starr/Ghost to Marvel Phase Three; the pseudo-villain went to battle with the future Avengers in the hopes to harness Hank Pym’s (Michael Douglas) technology to save her life.

Following her turn in the commercially successful MCU movie, John-Kamen was slated to appear in the reboot of the Conan the Barbarian franchise film, Red Sonja. Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, the original Red Sonja (1985) movie starring Brigette Nielsen and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Red Sonja and High Lord Kalidor, respectively, was a box office bomb, but Millennium Films are attempting to revive the franchise.

It was reported in 2021 that John-Kamen was tapped to lead the reboot. However, earlier this year, John-Kamen exited Red Sonja, leaving the fantasy movie once again without a lead. Now, John-Kamen will star in a new movie, The Climb (TBA), alongside Cara Delevingne (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets) and Hero Fiennes Tiffin (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince). Per Variety:

Based on the true-life 2013 Greenpeace protest on top of London’s iconic skyscraper The Shard, and directed by experienced visual effects art director Hayley Easton-Street (“Edge of Tomorrow,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”), the film chronicles the efforts of six activists who staged one of the riskiest stunts ever performed: illegally scaling one of the tallest skyscrapers in Europe to protest oil drilling in the Arctic. The climbers risk life and limb, enduring extreme weather whilst they confront their fears in a thrilling attempt to make it to the top. Principal photography is scheduled for early 2023.

Head of acquisitions and sales at Beta Cinema, Tassilo Hallbauer, said:

“We are incredibly happy to be able to announce Hannah and Hero, two of the most talented actors of their generation. ‘The Climb’ has a massive box office potential, as our distributors can rely on the cast’s popularity and the ever growing ecologically aware audiences.”

It has not been confirmed that John-Kamen will appear in the next Ant-Man franchise installment, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), but it seems that the actress is in demand following both castings of Red Sonja and The Climb.

The third Marvel movie in the Ant-Man series sees Rudd and Lily’s titular heroes facing off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in a plot that is still tightly wrapped up. Coming towards the end of Marvel Phase Four, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is sure to set up the future of the MCU, and will potentially link directly with its recent release slot-swapper, The Marvels (2023). Michelle Pfieffer (Janet van Dyne), Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton (Cassie Lang), and Bill Murray in an undisclosed role, will also appear in the 31st MCU film.

In recent months, Lilly’s tenure in the MCU has been contested after the actress showed support for anti-vaccine mandates and the Canadian Truckers protests, with some calling for her to be replaced in the live-action Marvel Universe. At present, Lilly is still attached to the franchise.

As for Red Sonja, the revival was originally reported to be helmed by X-Men (2000) director, Bryan Singer. However, after multiple accusations and allegations of sexual misconduct, the comic book movie director was dropped from the film, seemingly with the project itself. Most recently, and after John-Kamen and writer/director Joey Soloway left the project, it was announced that MJ Bassett is attached to direct the movie with a casting call out for the lead.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will release on February 17, 2023.

