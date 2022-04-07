Will Universal Construct A Monorail For Transportation To Epic Universe?

Universal Orlando Resort is in the midst of constructing the biggest project in its history.

The Epic Universe, set to open in 2025, will be the largest Universal Park in the world and will feature some amazing and stunning IPs that are sure to excite Guests for years to come.

One issue that many Universal Orlando fans have brought up on the basis of the Epic Universe has been transportation.

Currently, Universal Orlando Resort offers complimentary bus transportation to and from Universal’s CityWalk– where Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are located– for several Resorts and then also offers Water Taxi to the CityWalk for the four “Premiere Resorts.”

However, Epic Universe will be located a little more than two miles south of Universal Orlando Resort. The new theme park will have multiple hotels constructed around it, but there has not been much confirmed from Universal Orlando on what transportation will be offered to get to the Park for Guests who are staying at current Universal Orlando Resort hotels, like Hard Rock Hotel, Portofino Bay Hotel, Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Hotel, Universal’s Aventura Hotel, or Universal’s Endless Summer Resort– Dockside Inn and Suites and Surfside Inn and Suites.

One Reddit thread had many fans talking about the viability of monorail or even Skyliner transportation, taking a page out of Disney’s book.

“Universal should really consider to building a skyliner or monorail to Epic Universe. I really hope they will build it in the future,” User U/_DisneyWorld said.

The major problem with this idea is the fact that a monorail or Skyliner would have to be constructed across a major highway, Interstate-4. It almost seems impossible that a project like this would be viable considering the permits and major changes that would have to take place for this to happen.

Instead, the most viable option for transportation seems to be one that both Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have taken major advantage of: Buses.

“They’re gonna have a bus with its own lane, but that’s all they can get,” User U/GladiatorDragon said. “This is a major highway they’d have to build across. Buildings they don’t own. Land that’s currently occupied. While it may be a good idea, that’s resources put into a project that would take ages to make back money, if it doesn’t require direct payment.”

While it hasn’t been confirmed by Universal Orlando yet, the Resort has been working on a bus loop at Universal’s CityWalk that is almost completely finished. After this, the expectation is that a City Bus Lane will be constructed for Universal Orlando to take advantage of. With buses only having to travel a couple of miles in their own lane, this would make transportation to Epic Universe efficient and easy to navigate for both Universal Orlando and its Guests.

More On Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

What do you think about transportation to Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?