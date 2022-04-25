Universal Guest Wakes Up To All Four Wheels Missing From Car

A few Guests had a rough start to their day after realizing something very important was stolen during the night at their hotel.

At Universal Studios, Guests have so many options to choose from when it comes to entertaining experiences. From The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Velocicoaster, there are so many fun rides and attractions waiting for you.

However, this fun can be ruined quite quickly after experiencing what seme excited Guests did the other day during their trip to Universal Studios Hollywood.

As shown in TikTok, some Universal Guests had a rough morning. See the video below from Tina Vang (@tinaaaa_babbbeyyyy):

Took a trip to universal studios and this is what happened while we were sleeping in our hotel #fail #no-tires #LA #familytrip

As you can see, the Guest and their party are outside their hotel when they realize that all four tires on their vehicle were allegedly stolen during the night. This is definitely not what you want to see when you’re headed to the Universal Studios. We are unsure what exactly happened to the Guests or if the situation was resolved in any way.

What would you do if you woke up and found your tires were stolen?

