Universal Guest Kicked Off Coaster After Incident With Team Member Goes Wrong

A trip to a beloved attraction at Universal Orlando Resort didn’t go as planned for one Guest.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida are home to many thrilling attractions, perhaps none more intense than The Incredible Hulk Coaster located in Marvel Super Hero Land at Islands of Adventure.

The massive green coaster has been a staple at the theme park for years and can be spotted by Guests well before even arriving inside the Park.

However, one Universal Guest alleges an incident with a Team Member did not go well, resulting in them being kicked off the ride.

“Hulk made an announcement today they weren’t taking seating requests,” User U/OrangePylon805 said in a recent Reddit thread. “Except I need the big boy seats. I was assigned a row without one, so I asked for a different row. I tried to explain that it was because I didn’t fit in the row I was assigned but before I could finish, the op told me I couldn’t ride and kicked me out of line for not listening to him and not going to the row I was assigned.”

The Guest says the attraction was not taking seating requests, but that they needed the modified seats– which can be found in specific rows in the front, middle, and back of each train– so that they could fit. There was clearly a communication mishap between them and the Universal Team Member that resulted in them allegedly being kicked out of line without being able to ride.

While miscommunications can happen, this is not the typical experience for Universal Park Guests and their interactions with Team Members. Most experiences are very positive and Team Members are there to ensure their safety and to make sure that they have an enjoyable time at the theme parks.

Universal’s official description of The Incredible Hulk Coaster reads:

Unleash Your Inner Hulk. You’ve volunteered to take part in a science experiment based on Dr. Bruce Banner’s research—but a blast of gamma radiation changes everything. You launch up to 67 miles per hour as Hulk-like power propels you upside down into a zero-gravity roll, racing faster and faster. Hang on as this high-speed, red-line rampage smashes its way through the sky.

