Universal Guest Helps Clean Massive Trash Pile Left in “Understaffed” Park

However, one Universal Guest recently spotted an unsightly mess at Today Cafe in Universal Studios Florida.

Twitter account Epcot Glimpses (@DocEpcot) recently shared the photo of a trash can pileup that had extended to on top of the trash can’s lid and even onto the ground.

Hey @UniversalORL, your staff is extremely overwhelmed and understaffed at Today’s Cafe. I helped her clean this mess up. Please get them help.

The Guest noted that they believe Universal Team Members are “understaffed” and “overwhelmed.” As a result, they helped the Universal Team Member clean up the mess even after the Team Member said they didn’t want help.

Universal isn’t the first Orlando theme park for Guests to notice potential cleanliness issues. Disney Park Guests have recently reported trash can pileups, litter on the ground, and even in bodies of water at Walt Disney World Resort just about nine miles away from Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando announced back in February that it would be hiring 2,500 new Team Members for various positions, but many of those job opportunities remain open at this time.

