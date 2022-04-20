Universal Fans Want ‘Jurassic Park’ Ride Updated “ASAP”

Universal Orlando Resort has a ton of attractions, some of which may need a little more love than others.

At Islands of Adventure, one of the most popular lands that the theme park has developed is Jurassic Park. The Jurassic Park section of the theme park is home to attractions like Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, and Pteranodon Flyers. Children can also enjoy Camp Jurassic, an incredibly themed play area. You can even meet a raptor at the Raptor Encounter and check out the Jurassic Park Discovery Center, just like you saw in the films.

Universal tells Guests to, “Get Wild at Jurassic Park. Step into Jurassic Park and experience awe and wonder at a land transformed by science after 65 million years. But stay alert. The island’s beauty masks hidden dangers. Live the adventure of coming face-to-face with the most extraordinary creatures ever to exist on Earth. And, this summer, prepare to feel the rush of the hunt as you race through the jungle alongside raptors on the breathtaking new Jurassic World VelociCoaster.”

Recently, the attraction went under a yearly refurbishment, however, this was likely for strict maintenance reasons, and not for any reasons that are cosmetic due to the short closure. But, it seems that Universal Guests would be ok with a much longer closure if it meant the ride would be in a better working order.

One Guest took to Reddit to state, “I’ve been on river adventure for the first time in years and after riding the version in Hollywood, this ride definitely needs some love. I like the idea of having two different versions but I think universal needs to update the animatronics as soon as possible.” Of course, the new Universal Hollywood attraction is cosmetically enhanced and superior in terms of quality due to the recent massive overhaul it experienced, and fans want to see the same love given to the Orlando ride, without turning it into Jurassic World. One Guest noted they just want to see the ride refurbished, “back to their former glory, they’d be fine. They used to be in much better shape than they currently are.” Another chimed in, “Yeah 100% I was so shocked at how much they’ve degraded over time.”

Specifically, another Guest noticed that “The poor Ultrasaurus needs quite the neck alignment. I hope they keep the JP theming if they decide to put money into it. Mainly because I am biased towards JP over JW but I do think it is a unique draw to have different versions of the same ride available.”

This thread is not the only place on the internet where fans have chimed in regarding the status of River Adventure. Just yesterday, Universal Tweeted “Don’t worry. Our dinosaur ride is here to stay,” and fans responded in hopes that Universal would do something to help preserve the life of the ride. Darkdelusions (@delusions) Tweeted:

Hopefully it gets some much needed love and attention

Some fans also noted that they wanted to keep the classic Jurassic Park theming on the attraction, while others would like to see it turned into Jurassic World. Universal describes the attraction as:

It’s Lunchtime and You’re on the Menu.

One minute, you’re gliding along in your raft. The next, you’re face to face with a giant T. rex. There’s nowhere to turn. She’s bearing down on you and your only escape from her razor sharp teeth is to take the pitch-black plunge before you. Did we mention it’s an 85-foot drop?

Do you think Jurassic Park River Adventure needs a little TLC? Let us know in the comments below.

