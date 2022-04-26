Popular Universal Attraction Returns After Several Months of Refurbishment

After months of refurbishments, a beloved Universal Orlando Resort attraction has finally made its way back to Universal Studios Florida.

Universal has been in the midst of refurbishing several attractions at both of its theme parks over the last few months. Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida has been closed since January and is expected to open later this summer. All three water rides at Universal’s Islands of Adventure– Jurassic Park River Adventure, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, and Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges– underwent scheduled maintenance and Poseidon’s Fury has reopened after nearly two years of closure.

Now, another attraction has made its way back to Universal Orlando after being closed for the last couple of months.

Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration, an epic light-up show that immerses all of Universal Studios Florida, has made its return. The show, which takes place on select nights, was shown Monday night for the first time since February.

The water features in the show went under refurbishment a couple of months ago and the night capping entertainment was put on hold during Universal’s Mardi Gras Celebration. With Mardi Gras officially finished on Sunday evening, however, Cinematic Celebration came back into place. While we’ll definitely miss Mardi Gras, it’s great to have the beloved nighttime show back, presumably for the rest of the summer until Halloween Horror Nights make its appearance this fall.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Cinematic Celebration reads:

Epic Cinema Under the Stars. This epic show lights up select nights with a celebration of music, water and light that takes you into the movies like never before. You’ll see and hear roaring dinosaurs from Jurassic World, feel the adrenaline rush of high-speed cars from Fast & Furious, watch the mischievous antics of the Minions from Illumination’s Despicable Me, and so much more.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

